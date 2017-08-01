Digium's New Unified Communications Offering Provides Best Value for UC Market

New Switchvox Appliances, Simplified Pricing & Industry-Leading 24x7 Phone Support

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Digium, Inc., the Asterisk Company, today announced three major updates to its award-winning Switchvox Unified Communications (UC) solution that included the release of four high performance appliances, the introduction of a streamlined pricing model, and the inclusion of 24x7 technical support for all new on-premise deployments.

The new E-Series line of appliances, the E510, E520, E530, and E540, are the most powerful and affordable Switchvox appliances to date, giving small to midsize businesses better options for a VoIP phone system. Improvements to the existing all-features-included pricing model of Switchvox make it even easier for partners to quote and for customers to purchase. The restructuring of Digium's support offerings to ensure 24x7 world-class technical support for all new on-premise deployments provides even more value to Switchvox customers. These updates to Switchvox on-premise solutions continue to showcase Digium's commitment to being the best value in UC by providing businesses access to a cost-effective, all-features-included, business phone system with unparalleled technical support, starting at under $2,000.

"Today, the majority of on-site UC systems come with steep price tags, a plethora of options, and complicated licensing models that make the process of buying a new phone system difficult for businesses. Digium has always been committed to offering the best value in UC by providing communications solutions that are feature-rich, affordable, and easy to use," said Adam Kramer, Digium's Switchvox product manager. "We continue those philosophies today by introducing the new line of high performance Switchvox E-Series appliances, lowering the price of our award-winning Switchvox phone system software, and backing it all up with world-class 24x7 technical support. Our move to a simplified pricing and support structure makes it even easier for partners to quote Switchvox and will improve the buying experience for our customers."

As the highest-performing Switchvox appliances released to date, the new E-Series models are all equipped with quad-core processors and solid state drives. The new E510 provides a competitive edge in the small business market with its ability to support up to 150 phones and 50 concurrent calls, and a price point that starts at only $695. Other small business phone system vendors typically force businesses to choose between a low-priced, limited capabilities solution or a high-priced, complicated licensing model. Digium's E510 and Switchvox software include enterprise-class UC features at a price affordable for small business budgets.

The E520, E530, and E540 are designed to support larger businesses with even more powerful hardware. The E520 supports up to 300 phones and 100 concurrent calls, and the E530 and E540 each support up to 600 phones and 200 concurrent calls. The E520, E530, and E540 also take advantage of a collaboration with Dell EMC OEM solutions, which enables Digium to provide additional benefits and technologies for Switchvox customers. These models are powered by Dell EMC hardware and are backed by Next Business Day Service, a guarantee that warranty parts will be dispatched to arrive on-site the next business day and, if necessary, a technician will be dispatched to assist with repairs. Additionally, the relationship has allowed Digium to embed the integrated Dell Remote Access Controller 8 (iDRAC8) Enterprise with Lifecycle Controller into the E530 and E540 to ease system administration. Dell EMC's iDRAC8 technology enables more efficient server management and minimizes the need for administrators to physically visit the server. And for businesses looking for added peace of mind, the E540 appliance is designed for higher levels of redundancy, featuring a mirrored RAID array of solid state drives and dual power supplies.

Digium also streamlined its pricing structure for Switchvox systems by simplifying user licensing and unbundling the software from the appliance, both greatly reducing the number of SKUs needed to quote complete solutions. Additionally, Switchvox software is now more affordable with a price reduction from $2,745 to $1,000 and, as always, includes all features for all users at one price. For businesses wanting to deploy a phone system in their own virtual environment, the lower software price now provides an even more compelling solution. Also, the E-Series appliances feature only one part number for each model and with the new pricing structure, a complete phone system can be quoted with as few as four part numbers. The cumulative effect of these changes allows partners to produce quotes in minutes without requiring extensive technical expertise, and ultimately improves the customer experience with a more simplified and easier to comprehend quote, an unparalleled advantage in an industry rife with complicated buying processes.

To round out Digium's latest changes, Digium also restructured and simplified its support options. All new Switchvox customers will receive world-class 24x7 technical phone support. In addition, existing customers can upgrade to 24x7 technical phone support. With Switchvox, small businesses can enjoy the same benefits as their larger competitors without the need to worry about additional after-hours technical support charges during potentially critical system outages.

The Digium E-Series appliances are available now at the following suggested retail pricing: E510 - US$695, E520 - US$1,595, E530 - US$2,995, and the E540 - US$5,995. New pricing for Switchvox software is available now at US$1,000. Switchvox user licenses can be purchased now for US$90 per user and include the first year of 24x7 phone support and system upgrades. As always, customers may save even more by purchasing additional years in advance for further discounted pricing.

For more information about Switchvox Unified Communications solutions, visit https://www.digium.com/switchvox-appliances. To find a reseller or distributor near you, visit www.digium.com/where-to-buy. If you are interested in becoming a Digium partner, visit www.digium.com/partner.

About Digium

Digium®, Inc. provides Asterisk® software, telephony hardware, and on-premise and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries. Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners. More information is available at www.digium.com and www.asterisk.org.

The Digium logo, Digium, Asterisk, Switchvox, AsteriskNOW, and the Asterisk logo are trademarks of Digium, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries.

The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Dell, EMC and any other organization.

Contacts:

Julie Webb

Digium, Inc.

(256) 428-6203

jwebb@digium.com

Avi Dines

MSL

+1 (781) 684-0770

digium@mslgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/146701/digium__inc__logo.jpg