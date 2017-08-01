According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global DTC genetic testing Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global DTC genetic testing market grew due to increasing awareness about whole genomic analysis for the early detection of diseases. The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as breast and colorectal cancer, neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, and other diseases such as sickle cell anemia (SCA) is also driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts categorize the global DTC genetic testing market into the following segments by service. They are:

Diagnostic screening

Prenatal, newborn screening, and pre-implantation diagnosis

Relationship testing

Diagnostic screening

Diagnostic screening is mostly conducted to evaluate major treatment decisions. Diagnostic testing helps identify genes that are responsible for chronic diseases such as cancer. Diagnostic testing includes hereditary testing and carrier screening, which is usually conducted for DTC genetic testing.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead in-vitro diagnostics research analyst from Technavio, "Companies are developing various strategies to expand in the market. They are forming partnerships with laboratories that conduct genotyping tests. Genotyping services are mostly performed in reference laboratories, which helps laboratories to increase their profits. For instance, LabCorp provides genotyping service to 23andMe."

Prenatal, newborn screening, and pre-implantation diagnosis

Fetal testing during pregnancy is conducted to determine whether the fetus is likely to suffer from birth defects due to chromosomal disorders. In such cases, maternal blood tests help determine fetal genetic material. To conduct risk analysis, physicians prefer to observe the genetic condition. Hence, DTC genetic testing is conducted. It helps to identify chromosomes that cause Down syndrome (DNS) and SCA.

"Governments in developed countries such as the US and the UK have developed screening programs for prenatal and newborn screening. For pre-implantation diagnosis, few regulations have been formed to reduce the number of abortions. In the UK, the National Health Service's Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme helps reduce the number of abortions. For prenatal and newborn screening, the governments of the US and the UK provide preference to DNS, Edward's syndrome, and Patau syndrome," adds Srinivas.

Relationship testing

Relationship testing, also known as family deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing, helps determine the relationship between grandparents, mother, father, and siblings. In countries such as Australia, the US, and the UK, relationship testing such as paternity testing can be easily obtained from retail stores or ordered from DTC genetic testing companies or clinical laboratories. However, in few countries such as France and India, people require a legal notice to conduct these tests.

Companies are developing home DNA testing, which is easy to conduct and affordable. Companies such as 23andMe are partnering with retail companies to expand their market reach.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

23andMe

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Quest Diagnostics

