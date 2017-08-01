

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, treasuries moved notably higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices climbed well off their early lows to end the day firmly in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.1 basis points to 2.251 percent.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed U.S. personal income unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of June.



The report said personal income edged down by less than a tenth of a percent in June after rising by a revised 0.3 percent in May.



Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said real spending, which is adjusted to remove price changes, was nearly unchanged in June after climbing by 0.2 percent in the previous month.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector in the month of July.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index dropped to 56.3 in July from 57.8 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to fall to 56.5.



On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP is scheduled to release its report on private sector employment in the month of July.



