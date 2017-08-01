According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fiber laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fiber Laser Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The excellent beam quality of fiber lasers enables a superior quality finish to the materials. This drives the demand for fiber lasers from the material processing segment. Aesthetic surgery in the medical field is driving the demand for fiber lasers. The medical sector has a wide application of fiber lasers that range from surgeries in dental implementation and ophthalmology to aesthetic applications like skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and hair removal. Fiber lasers are also gaining market in spine surgery and cardiovascular operations.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductorresearch analysts categorize the global fiber laser market into the following segments by the application. They are:

Materials processing

Advanced applications

Medical

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the global fiber laser market are discussed below:

Material processing

Material processing involves applications such as cutting, welding, engraving, and marking of different substances. These processes require lasers with high power efficiency, superior beam quality, as well as low investment and maintenance cost. Hence, fiber lasers are the ideal choice for the material processing market.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst from Technavio, "The material processing has been further segmented into high power, marking, fine processing, and microprocessing. The high-power application, including cutting and welding, is the major contributor to the material processing market. It includes processing of materials like steel, brass, aluminum, copper, glass, and plastics."

Advanced applications

The adoption of fiber lasers is increasing in areas, such as remote sensing applications, that use lasers for movement detection. The optical fiber test and measurement equipment also use fiber lasers, which is used to determine the changes in light that are caused due to environmental changes like temperature and pressure.

"Vendors, such as IPG Photonics, are introducing products to address the growing demand for fiber laser devices. These products include High Power CW Fiber Lasers, Nanosecond Fiber Lasers, Mid Power CW Fiber Lasers, Mid-IR Hybrid Lasers and Pico, and Femtosecond Fiber Lasers," adds Sunil.

Medical

Fiber lasers doped with erbium or thulium are mostly used for medical purposes, including skin rejuvenation, body contouring, wrinkle removal, tattoo removal, stretch marks removal, dentistry, laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis surgeries, cataract surgeries, hair implant, and other therapeutic surgeries. The aesthetic market is expected to witness a high demand for laser operations globally.

Fiber lasers are compact, lightweight, and reliable, and they are being used for more surgical procedures. With the help of light delivered through a flexible fiber, the lasers allow easy integration of light into surgical devices such as endoscopes and microscopes. The precise targeting of the laser beam is useful for many surgeries.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

IPG Photonics

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

TRUMPF

Newport

Coherent

