LEXINGTON, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCQB: RHNO) ("Rhino" or the "Partnership") today announced that it plans to release its 2017 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, before the market opens. The Partnership will not host a conference call this quarter and any inquiries can be made to Rhino's investor relations department.

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.

Additional information regarding Rhino is available at its web site - RhinoLP.com.

