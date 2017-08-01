sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,402 Euro		-0,094
-0,51 %
WKN: A0RGYK ISIN: US83413U1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZSL 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR CAPITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAR CAPITAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,541
18,822
22:30
18,575
18,76
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAR CAPITAL LTD
SOLAR CAPITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLAR CAPITAL LTD18,402-0,51 %