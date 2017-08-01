HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported a net loss of approximately $36.6 million or $7.32 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 as compared to a net loss of $35.7 million or $7.15 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Vantage continued to deliver solid operating results with rig uptime of 98% and revenue efficiency of 99%. We added the recently acquired Vantage 260 to our fleet during the quarter and the related drilling service contract was amended to provide that the Sapphire Driller is subject to the contract. Both rigs operated concurrently during the quarter and plan to operate until the removal of the Vantage 260 later this year.

As of June 30, 2017, Vantage had approximately $200.9 million of available cash. Uses of cash during the quarter included, among other things, the funding of the aforementioned acquisition, debt service costs, and the re-activation of two rigs. The startup of operations for new customers and the corresponding higher level of receivables impacted the quarter end cash balance. Vantage had $12.5 million available for issuance of letters of credit under its revolving letter of credit facility at the end of the quarter.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. "We are happy to report another impressive operational quarter maximizing uptime for our customers. During the second quarter we completed the acquisition of the Vantage 260, and successfully reactivated and deployed both the Sapphire Driller and the Topaz Driller on time and under budget. Additionally, with the recently announced letter of award for the Platinum Explorer and a new six month contract for the Topaz Driller, we continue to build backlog and put our fleet to work."

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships, four premium jackup drilling rigs, and one standard jackup drilling rig. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor ------------------------------------------ ----------- Six Period from Period from Months February January 1, Ended 10, 2016 to 2016 to Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, February June 30, 2017 2016 10, 2016 ------------------ 2017 2016 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Revenue Contract drilling services $ 47,785 $ 40,901 $ 85,841 $ 64,960 $ 20,891 Management fees 405 1,712 806 2,671 752 Reimbursables 5,073 5,898 8,665 10,666 1,897 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Total revenue 53,263 48,511 95,312 78,297 23,540 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 40,184 34,965 69,182 62,404 25,213 General and administrative 11,501 8,695 22,980 17,863 2,558 Depreciation 18,554 18,381 36,993 30,457 10,696 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Total operating costs and expenses 70,239 62,041 129,155 110,724 38,467 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Loss from operations (16,976) (13,530) (33,843) (32,427) (14,927) Other income (expense) Interest income 215 9 356 15 3 Interest expense and other financing charges (contractual interest of $23,219 for the period from January 1, 2016 to February 10, 2016) (19,023) (18,772) (37,922) (29,422) (1,728) Other, net 663 (1,516) 1,215 318 (69) Reorganization items - (487) - (641) (452,919) Bargain purchase gain 1,910 - 1,910 - - -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Total other expense (16,235) (20,766) (34,441) (29,730) (454,713) -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Loss before income taxes (33,211) (34,296) (68,284) (62,157) (469,640) Income tax provision 3,381 1,438 4,807 2,605 2,371 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Net loss (36,592) (35,734) (73,091) (64,762) (472,011) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - (969) -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Net loss attributable to VDI $(36,592) $(35,734) $ (73,091) $ (64,762) $ (471,042) ======== ======== ========= =========== =========== Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (7.32) $ (7.15) $ (14.62) $ (12.95) N/A Weighted average successor ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 N/A Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Successor Predecessor ------------------------------------------ ----------- Six Period from Period from Months February January 1, Ended 10, 2016 to 2016 to Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, February June 30, 2017 2016 10, 2016 ------------------ 2017 2016 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 20,034 $ 12,441 $ 32,896 $ 20,719 $ 5,975 Deepwater 13,908 15,372 24,964 28,518 15,550 Operations support 3,314 2,596 6,283 4,811 2,219 Reimbursables 2,928 4,556 5,039 8,356 1,469 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- $ 40,184 $ 34,965 $ 69,182 $ 62,404 $ 25,213 -------- -------- --------- ----------- ----------- Utilization Jackups 80.4% 52.2% 66.9% 55.0% 53.6% Deepwater 32.8% 33.3% 33.1% 33.3% 33.3% Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,940 $ 231,727 Trade receivables 33,464 20,850 Inventory 44,391 45,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,895 12,423 -------------- -------------- Total current assets 293,690 310,206 -------------- -------------- Property and equipment Property and equipment 903,924 902,241 Accumulated depreciation (104,677) (67,713) -------------- -------------- Property and equipment, net 799,247 834,528 Other assets 24,325 15,694 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 1,117,262 $ 1,160,428 ============== ============== LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 39,418 $ 35,283 Accrued liabilities 19,277 18,448 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,430 1,430 -------------- -------------- Total current liabilities 63,125 55,161 -------------- -------------- Long-term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $80,932 and $105,568 892,073 867,372 Other long-term liabilities 8,595 11,335 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 373,972 373,972 Accumulated deficit (220,508) (147,417) -------------- -------------- Total shareholders' equity 153,469 226,560 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,117,262 $ 1,160,428 ============== ==============

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor ---------------------- ----------- Six Period from Period from Months February January 1, Ended 10, 2016 to 2016 to June 30, June 30, February 2017 2016 10, 2016 --------- ----------- ----------- CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (73,091) $ (64,762) $ (472,011) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 36,993 30,457 10,696 Amortization of debt financing costs 234 193 - Amortization of debt discount 24,401 18,945 - Amortization of contract value 1,504 - - PIK interest on the Convertible Notes 3,780 2,932 - Reorganization items - - 430,210 Share-based compensation expense 1,727 - - Gain on bargain purchase (1,910) - - Deferred income tax benefit (3,315) (1,741) - Loss on disposal of assets 191 624 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted cash - - (1,000) Trade receivables (12,614) 46,147 (3,575) Inventory 815 (2,129) 223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (422) (1,914) 6,893 Other assets 5,471 569 941 Accounts payable 4,135 92 (14,890) Accrued liabilities and other long- term liabilities (3,768) (29,209) 21,148 --------- ----------- ----------- Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,869) 204 (21,365) --------- ----------- ----------- CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (1,203) (7,982) 116 Cash paid for Vantage 260 acquisition (13,000) - - --------- ----------- ----------- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (14,203) (7,982) 116 --------- ----------- ----------- CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (715) (715) (7,000) Proceeds from issuance of 10% Second Lien Notes - - 75,000 Debt issuance costs - (51) (1,125) --------- ----------- ----------- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (715) (766) 66,875 --------- ----------- ----------- Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (30,787) (8,544) 45,626 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 231,727 249,046 203,420 --------- ----------- ----------- Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 200,940 $ 240,502 $ 249,046 ========= =========== ===========