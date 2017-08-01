Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal motion control sensors marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Motion control sensors are feedback devices used in motion control systems. The feedback device sends the necessary information such as the speed of motors, torque, and the position of objects to motion controllers. These controllers analyze the information and send signals to motors, which help rotate the shafts.

Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on automation, says, "There are different types of sensor technologies used in motion control sensors. The majority of the revenue is from position and displacement sensors as these sensors are mainly used for the movement of goods and services in the plant premises through conveyors or other means. In a structured motion control system, there can be a minimum of one sensor and maximum of six sensors, which can be installed to measure various aspects such as speed, torque, objects, displacement, and position."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global motion control sensors market is fragmented with the presence of global as well as regional vendors. The existing small, medium, and large multinational players offer different technologies in motion control sensors across end-user industries. As there are many vendors in the market, they need to address customization and specific solution requirements for end-users.

Top five motion control sensors market vendors

Honeywell International

Honeywell International is a multinational diversified technology and manufacturing company that serves a wide variety of customers from small scale private consumers to large-scale clients. It plays a vital role in providing various products to a wide variety of industries such as aerospace and defense, oil and gas, petrochemical, biofuel, automotive, transportation, construction, and healthcare.

Honeywell International has a wide range of products for the process industries that include test and measurement sensors, switches, and wireless sensors. Also, the company offers wireless sensors for security and surveillance applications.

ifm efector

ifm efector provides automation technologies such as sensors, controllers, and systems. It has diverse product portfolio. The company provides sensors, safety technology, identification solutions, and industrial imaging for motion control sensors.

ifm efector provides motion control sensors to various industrial applications. The company offers a diverse range of position sensors such as inductive, capacitive, magnetic, cylinder, ultrasonic, photoelectric, optical forks and angle, laser and distance measuring, fiber optic, photoelectric, value position, and switch amplifiers sensors.

OMRON

OMRON manufactures sensing and control technologies for automation purposes. It also manufactures sensors such as fiber, photoelectric, displacement, code reader, proximity, rotary encoders, ultrasonic, pressure, and contact sensors. The company has a global presence, and most of its sales are generated in Japan and China.

OMRON provides position sensors like photoelectric, inductive, and rotary encoder sensors to the diverse end-user segments.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric manufacturers and provides connected technologies and solutions to manage energy and process. It has reinforced its power in software critical power and smart grid application.

Schneider Electric provides both contact and non-contact sensors, and it is specialized in sensors and switches devices that help in reducing the effects of hazards.

SICK

SICK manufactures and markets sensor solutions and services for automation technology globally. It offers products such as a magnetic cylinder, proximity, photoelectric, fluid, registration, and distance sensors, identification, detection and ranging safe sensor control solutions, and others.

The company serves customers in the automotive, chemical, print, metal and steel, mining, electronics, solar, packaging, and other industries. SICK grouped its business activity into the factory, process, and logistics automation.

