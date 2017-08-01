Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.: Judgement Against Clean Coal Technologies Inc (CCTC) Overturned By Florida Judge, Denying All Plaintiffs Claims and Determining No Liability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), an emerging cleaner-energy company utilizing patented technology to convert raw coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, today announced that the jury verdict against them previously awarded to the Plaintiff Yessenia Soffin and William Jordan Soffin has been overturned by Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Palm Beach County, Florida and granted Clean Coal Technologies Inc's Motion for Judgement Notwithstanding the Verdict and determined that there was no absolute liability on the part of Clean Coal Technologies Inc. in this matter and denied all of the Plaintiffs' claims.

"We are very pleased the Florida judicial system returned a judgment rendering the previous verdict in May unjust. We have argued for several years that this was a frivolous law suit and today, the Florida judge corrected the previous incorrect verdict delivered by a jury in May 2017," said Mr. Robin Eves, CEO and President. "This was the final legacy issue from previous management that needed to be addressed and we are very excited to move forward and focus our attention on deploying our ground breaking technology," concluded Mr. Eves.

CCTI was represented by attorneys Jan Douglas Atlas and Kristen Lake Cardoso of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert. "It was clear that the Plaintiffs failed to present any competent, substantial evidence in support of their outrageous claims for alleged lost profits in this case. There was absolutely no way for the jury to determine the Plaintiffs' purported damages within a reasonable degree of certainty due to the highly speculative nature of the stock market. The Court made the right decision in granting a judgment in favor of the Defendants in this case, and validates the management of CCTI and their attorneys' determination to fight lawsuits making these kinds of unsupported claims against the company," said Ms. Cardoso.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine™" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies, please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Sean Mahoney

Media Consultant

smahoney@cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com

SOURCE: Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.