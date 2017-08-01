OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Mincom Capital Corporation ("Mincom" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MOI) is pleased to provide the following update with respect to a transaction to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares of Braille Holdings Inc. held by Grafoid Inc. (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction was previously announced on October 18, 2016 and March 14, 2017.

The Corporation continues to respond to comments provided by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") with respect to the Corporation's filing materials and financial statements.

Trading of Mincom's common shares on the Exchange will remain halted until the Transaction is accepted by the Exchange.

About Mincom Capital Inc.

Mincom shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Further information about Mincom can be found in its filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

About Braille Battery

Braille Battery Inc. is a Sarasota, Florida-based battery manufacturing and energy storage solutions company and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market.

Braille developed the world's first commercially available automotive lithium starting battery and has grown to become the highest volume producer of automotive lithium starting batteries. The company retains international patent protection on over 20 unique battery improvements. Some have achieved market success while others have been applied in non-consumer applications.

Its technological achievements include battery containment using composite technologies; thermal management, high amperage solutions, high vibration designs, novel battery chemistries, battery controls and dual use chemistries.

Braille's ISO compliant manufacturing facility houses management offices, design and engineering, research and development, manufacturing, logistics and fulfillment. Braille is an FDA manufacturer and is GSA / CCR registered.

Braille's achievements include numerous firsts in the industry, among them: development of the first carbon fiber battery; first Lithium-Ion automotive original equipment starting battery; first carbon Li-Ion battery; first European Community RoHS environmentally approved automotive battery; first lithium battery to win a Formula 1 Championship; first lithium battery to win Daytona 500, NASCAR and Le Mans Championships, and; the first Lithium Iron Phosphate energy storage solution for the U.S. defense industry.

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Mincom's growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. Forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this press release include statements with respect to proposed terms of the private placement transaction. There can be no assurance that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Mincom disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect Mincom's financial and business results is included in public documents Mincom files from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and which are available at www.sedar.com.

