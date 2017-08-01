

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $257 million, or $1.19 per share. This was up from $245 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.39 billion. This was up from $1.36 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $257 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.03 - $5.17



