SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ("Chipotle" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMG). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 5, 2016, and July 19, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the September 18, 2017, Lead Plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Chipotle shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Chipotle made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's purported improvements in its restaurants' food safety policies were inadequate; that Chipotle's quality controls were not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; that the quality controls remained inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee health; and that as a result, Chipotle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information reached the public, shares of Chipotle declined in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang