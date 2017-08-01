Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle connectors marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global motorcycle connectors marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onvehicle type (commuter motorcycle and premium motorcycle) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The motorcycle connector market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand and usage of motorcycle electronics, which boost the requirement for motorcycle wiring harness systems. OEMs are designing compact and lightweight wiring systems that connect every component and occupy less space. The growing demand for advanced safety solutions, such as lift-up control, electronic stability program, tire pressure monitor system (TPMS), anti-skid braking system (ABS), traction control systems, wheelie control, IMU sensors, etc., are raising the requirement for connection systems due to the rise in safety concerns among consumers.

Technavio automotive research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle connectors market:

Increase in electronic content for motorcycles

Increasing demand for motorcycles

Legislation push for ABS usage

The motorcycle industry is aiming to introduce autonomous motorcycles that are electronically driven by onboard computers. Ideally, the vehicle should navigate using the information received from its connected vehicle network and the Internet of Things. This vision is directing the industry to adopt new technologies such as advanced infotainment systems.

Amey Vikram, a lead automotive electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The development of vehicle speed sensors gave rise to ABS technology that monitors the vehicle speed through a sensor and regulates the braking pressure accordingly. Additionally, the development of electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technologies has paved the way for the introduction of motorcycle cruise control mechanisms. Electronic fuel injection has enabled motorcycles to increase fuel efficiency by electrifying fuel injection into the combustion chamber of the engine."

Increasing demand for motorcycles

The revenue generated by the motorcycle connectors market depends on the production volume of motorcycles that include several connectors. As Asia is the largest market for motorcycle sales, it exhibits a huge growth potential for motorcycle connectors. There are many countries across the world that have a low penetration of motorcycles or a high usage of automatic transmission motorcycles compared to manual types.

"Electronics such as ABS have the highest adoption rate in ultra-luxury motorcycles owing to the high costs associated with the technology. The presence of a favorable environment in this segment will sustain this trend in the coming years. For instance, OEMs like Harley-Davidson, BMW Motorrad, Honda, Triumph, Ducati, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, Indian Motorcycles, and Moto Guzzi have already integrated ABS in their premium motorcycle variants. BMW Motorrad has been implementing ABS as a standard fitment for all its models since 2012," adds Amey.

Legislation push for ABS usage

Motorcycles are more prone to road accidents and fatalities than other automobiles. They have a higher fatality rate per unit of distance traveled compared with other automobiles. A motorcyclist is 26 times more at risk of meeting with an accident than a passenger car driver. In India, motorcyclists accounted for 1,27,000 injuries and almost 33,000 deaths in 2016. This triggered the need to increase the safety quotient for motorcycles, which gave rise to legislation on the same.

India and China, which are the prominent motorcycle markets, accounted for a maximum percentage of motorcyclist fatalities. Authorities in these regions are urged to necessitate the adoption of safety equipment for riders. Many states in India have made helmets mandatory while riding within city premises and intercity areas. The adoption of ABS is increasing owing to its provision of safety for motorcyclists.

Top vendors:

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Delphi Automotive

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

