TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS) will publish its financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ending June 30, 2017 on the morning of Thursday August 17, 2017. A news release summarizing these results will be issued before the market opens and the financial statements for the period together with management's discussion and analysis of these results will be filed on SEDAR shortly thereafter. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results later that morning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday August 17, 2017 Time: 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time Dial-in Number: Local / International: 416-340-2216 North American Toll Free: 1-866-223-7781 Replay Number: Local / International: 905-694-9451 North American Toll Free: 1-800-408-3053 Passcode: 4054129# To view the press release or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Website: the Dealnet website at: http://www.dealnetcapital.com/investors/

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is a specialty finance company powered by its proprietary, scalable engagement platform to service the $20 billion home improvement finance market through both dealer-based and direct homeowner-based originations of secured finance assets (equipment leases and loans). The company earns net finance income over the term of these assets and from fee income derived from the transaction support services that it provides to its dealer network. The Company also uses its engagement platform to provide customer support services on a contract basis to third-party institutions.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Michael Hilmer

Chief Executive Officer

+1-855-912-3444

mhilmer@dealnetcapital.com



John Sadler

Senior Director - Corporate Communications

(905) 695-8557 ext. 1348

jsadler@dealnetcapital.com



