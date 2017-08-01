

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) announced a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $179 million, or $0.92 per share. This was down from $210 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $3.88 billion. This was up from $3.72 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $179 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



