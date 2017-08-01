

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $109.61 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $104.42 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $556.69 million. This was up from $518.65 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $109.61 Mln. vs. $104.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $556.69 Mln vs. $518.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.3%



