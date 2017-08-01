

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $90.5 million, or $1.63 per share. This was up from $89.0 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $1.60 billion. This was down from $1.80 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $90.5 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.1%



