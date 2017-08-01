

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $196.66 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $194.83 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.65 billion. This was up from $1.47 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $196.66 Mln. vs. $194.83 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 - $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.80 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.03 Full year revenue guidance: $6.45 - $6.55 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX