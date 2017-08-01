COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (NYSE MKT: GORO) (the "Company or GRC") reported production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 of 5,696 ounces of gold and 397,670 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $21.4 million in net revenue for the quarter and $0.9 million in net income for the quarter. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $110 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Q2 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

5,696 gold ounces produced





397,670 silver ounces produced





$21.4 million net sales





$0.9 million net income





$272 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)





$770 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold





$11.1 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,207 per precious metal gold ounce sold





$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter





$16.4 million cash and cash equivalents





Expanded Switchback vein system mineralization to 625 meters, system remains open





Mirador mine development advanced to consistent ore feed by end of quarter





Overview of Q2 2017 Results

Gold Resource Corporation's Aguila Project sold 9,226 gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $272 per ounce (after by-product credits), benefiting from strong base metals sales. Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,300 per ounce gold and $17.77 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share. The Company paid $0.3 million to shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $16.4 million.

Production totals for the first six months of 2017 included 12,443 ounces of gold, 825,560 ounces of silver, 514 tonnes of copper, 2,134 tonnes of lead and 6,820 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2017 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 5 percent production of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production and Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our mining operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:

Production and Sales Statistics Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, --------------------- --------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Milled Tonnes Milled (1) 113,790 104,333 215,120 217,478 Tonnes Milled per Day (2) 1,293 1,228 1,251 1,265 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.82 3.27 2.10 2.68 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 118 182 130 156 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.33 0.40 0.31 0.30 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.41 1.40 1.29 1.20 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.34 4.40 3.74 3.90 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 85 92 86 91 Average Silver Recovery (%) 92 94 92 93 Average Copper Recovery (%) 78 77 78 76 Average Lead Recovery (%) 77 71 78 71 Average Zinc Recovery (%) 85 84 85 84 Mill production (before payable metal deductions) (3) Gold (ozs.) 5,696 10,011 12,443 16,474 Silver (ozs.) 397,670 572,499 825,560 1,006,640 Copper (tonnes) 294 320 514 564 Lead (tonnes) 1,207 1,009 2,134 1,847 Zinc (tonnes) 4,176 3,813 6,820 7,074 Payable metal sold Gold (ozs.) 4,716 8,197 11,849 14,413 Silver (ozs.) 329,881 548,537 750,116 927,331 Copper (tonnes) 216 319 441 539 Lead (tonnes) 1,071 974 1,910 1,737 Zinc (tonnes) 2,977 3,424 5,126 7,074 Average metal prices realized (4) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,300 1,271 1,248 1,240 Silver ($ per oz.) 17.77 17.08 17.50 15.97 Copper ($ per tonne) 5,753 4,740 5,819 4,497 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,173 1,717 2,251 1,757 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,543 1,940 2,667 1,844 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces produced (mill production) (3) Gold Ounces 5,696 10,011 12,443 16,474 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 5,437 7,695 11,571 12,971 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 11,133 17,706 24,014 29,445 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 4,716 8,197 11,849 14,413 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 4,510 7,373 10,513 11,949 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 9,226 15,570 22,362 26,362 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total cash cost before by- product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 1,479 $ 948 $ 1,185 $ 1,088 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total cash cost after by- product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 272 $ 317 $ 267 $ 459 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 770 $ 547 $ 677 $ 773 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (5) $ 881 $ 625 $ 775 $ 871 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- (1) For the second quarter of 2017 and 2016 and first half of 2017 and 2016, this includes 11,250, 10,608, 39,971, and 27,305 tonnes, respectively of open pit ore. (2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. (3) Mill production represents metal contained in concentrates produced at the mill, which is before payable metal deductions are levied by the buyer of our concentrates. Payable metal deduction quantities are defined in our contracts with the buyer of our concentrates and represent an estimate of metal contained in the concentrates which the buyer cannot recover through the smelting process. There are inherent limitations and differences in the sampling method and assaying of estimated metal contained in concentrates that are shipped, and those contained metal estimates are derived from sampling methods and assaying throughout the mill production process. We monitor these differences to ensure that precious metal mill production quantities are materially correct. (4) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. (5) For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to total mine cost of sales, which is the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, please see Non- GAAP Measures in the Company's most recently filed 10-Q. See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Gold Resource Corporation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, its financial condition at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 and its cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016. The summary data for the six months ended June 30, 2017 is unaudited; the summary data for the year ended December 31, 2016 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce, total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce and total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,410 $ 14,166 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 3,644 3,307 Accounts receivable 1,276 630 Inventories, net 9,995 8,946 Income tax receivable 475 626 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,084 1,587 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 33,884 29,262 Property, plant and mine development, net 79,498 70,059 Deferred tax assets, net 16,407 17,580 Other non-current assets 947 1,542 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 130,736 $ 118,443 ------------ ------------ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,796 $ 5,383 Mining royalty taxes payable 977 2,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,243 1,526 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 15,016 8,942 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 2,812 2,425 Other non-current liabilities 10 - ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 17,838 11,367 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 56,839,823 and 56,566,874 shares outstanding at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 57 57 Additional paid-in capital 113,717 112,034 Retained earnings 6,179 2,040 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884) (5,884) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171) (1,171) ------------ ------------ Total shareholders' equity 112,898 107,076 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 130,736 $ 118,443 ------------ ------------ GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June Six months ended June 30, 30, ----------------------- ----------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Sales, net $ 21,391 $ 26,198 $ 45,727 $ 43,601 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 12,177 10,707 23,512 21,803 Depreciation and amortization 3,953 3,054 6,509 5,860 Reclamation and remediation 35 44 64 91 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total mine cost of sales 16,165 13,805 30,085 27,754 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Mine gross profit 5,226 12,393 15,642 15,847 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,675 1,670 3,487 3,848 Exploration expenses 1,136 642 1,958 1,146 Other expense (income), net 609 (538) 1,073 (1,244) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total costs and expenses 3,420 1,774 6,518 3,750 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income taxes 1,806 10,619 9,124 12,097 Provision for income taxes 942 5,011 3,884 5,692 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 864 $ 5,608 $ 5,240 $ 6,405 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income per common share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,839,823 54,266,706 56,818,406 54,266,706 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Diluted 57,375,938 54,670,594 57,744,817 54,372,705 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,240 $ 6,405 ---------- ---------- Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes 1,097 1,623 Depreciation and amortization 6,727 6,029 Stock-based compensation 383 486 Other operating adjustments 148 (713) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (646) (1,724) Inventories (1,049) (1,404) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,086 122 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,324 (1,571) Mining royalty and income taxes payable/receivable (1,316) 2,256 Other noncurrent assets 25 41 ---------- ---------- Net cash provided by operating activities 14,019 11,550 ---------- ---------- Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,818) (10,276) Proceeds from the sale of equity investments - 324 Other investing activities (187) 3 ---------- ---------- Net cash used in investing activities (11,005) (9,949) ---------- ---------- Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (568) (543) Repayment of capital leases (1) (606) ---------- ---------- Net cash used in financing activities (569) (1,149) ---------- ---------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (201) (10) ---------- ---------- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,244 442 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,166 12,822 ---------- ---------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,410 $ 13,264 ---------- ---------- Supplemental Cash Flow Information Income and mining taxes paid $ 2,369 $ 256 ---------- ---------- Non-cash investing activities: Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures $ 4,328 $ (2,769) Equipment purchased under capital lease 21 300 Common stock issued for the acquisition of mineral rights $ 1,300 $ - ---------- ----------

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of gold and silver projects that feature low operating costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 56,839,823 shares outstanding, zero warrants and has returned over $110 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.Goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.Goldresourcecorp.com



