

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $121 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $127 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $662 million. This was up from $600 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $121 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $662 Mln vs. $600 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.70.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX