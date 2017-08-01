

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $49.6 million, or $0.51 per share. This was down from $60.6 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $1.18 billion. This was down from $1.30 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $49.6 Mln. vs. $60.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.15



