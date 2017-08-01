

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $175.99 million, or $0.33 per share. This was down from $180.09 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.2% to $2.73 billion. This was up from $2.13 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $175.99 Mln. vs. $180.09 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.2%



