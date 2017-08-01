Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2017) - Trenchant Capital Corp. (TSXV: TCC) ("Trenchant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") and Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide investor relations and market-making services to the Company.

Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Trenchant has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. to provide it with investor relations services, including marketing, distribution and branding of the Company to investment advisors and other registrants.

Hybrid was co-founded by Steve Marshall and Alexandre Cote in early 2011 to provide retail-focused origination and distribution services to the investment management industry throughout North America. Hybrid is based in Toronto, Ontario and also has an office in Montreal, Quebec. Neither Hybrid nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company. Under the terms of the agreement with Hybrid, the Company will pay a monthly retainer fee of $10,000 and the term of the agreement shall begin on August 1, 2017 for an initial period or two months.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Trenchant has also retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay integral a monthly cash fee of $7,500. The agreement has a minimum term of 12 months, subject to the one-time right of the Company to terminate the agreement after three months, after which it may be terminated on three months' notice. Following the 12-month anniversary of the agreement, the Company may terminate the agreement on 30 days' notice. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Established in 2003, Integral is a private, independent, IIROC licensed investment dealer headquartered in Toronto with offices in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Nanaimo (B.C.) and Sidney (B.C.). Integral's capital markets group provides financing, strategic advisory, and market making services to emerging companies in three principal sectors: oil and gas, metals and mining and diversified industries. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About Trenchant

Trenchant aims to become a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on providing special situation debt financing to established companies with a proven track record. The Company expects to benefit from its strategic alliance with Hillcore, a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm, that grants the Company rights of first negotiation to provide financing and management services to Hillcore's pipeline of current and future private equity investments.

About the Hillcore Group

Hillcore is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm that invests predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial and energy sectors. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, Hillcore employs approximately 2,500 people throughout Canada across its various groups and portfolio companies. Entities under management by Hillcore had an asset value in excess of $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2016.

