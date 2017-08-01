

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $1.4 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $58.2 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $666.2 million. This was down from $748.9 million last year.



Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.4 Mln. vs. $58.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -96.3% -Revenue (Q2): $666.2 Mln vs. $748.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.0%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.65 - $2.75 Bln



