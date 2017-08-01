

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) announced, as a result of strong well productivity improvements, the company increased 2017 production growth targets while maintaining its current plan of completing 480 net wells with capital expenditures of $3.7 to $4.1 billion. The company increased its full-year 2017 U.S. crude oil growth target to 20 percent from 18 percent and total company production growth target to seven percent from five percent.



EOG grew second quarter total crude oil volumes 25 percent to 334,700 barrels of oil per day (Bopd), setting a company oil production record. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas production also exceeded targets, contributing to 10 percent total company production growth compared to the second quarter 2016. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2017 was $46.7 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net loss of $209.7 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same prior year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX