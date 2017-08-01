

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $64.8 million, or $0.48 per share. This was higher than $62.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $656.8 million. This was up from $615.3 million last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $64.8 Mln. vs. $62.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -Revenue (Q2): $656.8 Mln vs. $615.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.50



