

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 for the full year 2017, excluding any benefit from the pending DuPont (DD) Crop Protection transaction. Previously, the company projected its 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.60.



FMC continues to expect both the Crop Protection and Health and Nutrition transactions with DuPont will close on November 1, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX