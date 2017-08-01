SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Assay results from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Castelo de Sonhos (CDS) gold project of TriStar Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "TriStar") (TSX VENTURE: TSG) continue to show significant intervals in new holes. "We're glad that the new drilling is consistent with our exploration target concept," says Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO. "We've known since last year that we've got considerable potential for growing the resources along the strike of the mineralized conglomerate. But the July results from in-fill holes in the heart of Esperanca South now demonstrate significant upside potential even in areas where indicated resources were previously reported. Thick intervals running well above the deposit average point to potential additional resources beyond the pit shell that constrained the 2014 resource."

Drilling will continue through August into early September, reaching a planned 120 to 150 RC holes, at which time a new mineral resource will be estimated, followed by the completion of an initial scoping study (PEA). The PEA is scheduled to be completed before year end.

New reefs identified in heart of the deposit

Figure 1 shows a cross-section through an area where indicated resources were reported in 2014. On this section only one drill hole (CSH-12-083) was previously available for resource estimation; one thick mineralized interval in this hole controlled the location of the pit shell within which resources were reported. New holes within ±50m of this section now make it apparent that the pit shell used for the next resource update will be larger, and will include thick reefs (with true thickness >10m) that lie outside the previous pit shell, with gold grades above the project average. In particular, CSH-17-191 encountered 14m running at an average of 3.2 g/t, with several shorter intervals above 5 g/t.

Grades and thicknesses remain strong in extensions

Figure 2 shows the location of the 93 RC holes that have been completed in the Esperanca South and Center regions of the project. All RC holes are vertical, and drilled to a target depth of 120m. A few holes were terminated short of their 120m target due to local conditions; any hole that reaches less than half of its target length is deemed to be abandoned prematurely, and will be redrilled. Table 1 summarizes the significant intervals (using a 0.4 g/t cutoff) not previously reported in holes for which assays were available for more than half of the sample intervals.

Several individual intervals in these new holes run above 10 g/t, with CSH-17-188 reaching 27.8 g/t. Some of the individual reefs in these new holes are considerably thicker than the deposit average, which has historically been approximately 4m. With all of the new drilling being vertical, to a target depth of 120m, all of the reported significant intervals are within reach of an open pit. Although diamond drilling has identified strong mineralization below 120m, the upcoming PEA will focus only on a stand-alone open pit mine, and will not address possible longer term potential from underground mining.

Table 1. Significant intervals for RC holes not previously reported. Hole From To Length(1) and Au grade ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SC17-177 No significant intervals ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-178 23 25 2m @ 1.3 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-179 59 60 1m @ 0.4 g/t 78 79 1m @ 0.7 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17- 180(2) 21 24 3m @ 1.8 g/t 45 46 1m @ 0.5 g/t 110 111 1m @ 0.6 g/t 115 116 1m @ 0.5 g/t 118 120 2m @ 0.5 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-182 32 34 2m @ 0.4 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-183 45 46 1m @ 1.2 g/t 98 100 2m @ 2.8 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-184 No significant intervals ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-185 28 30 2m @ 2.0 g/t 66 68 2m @ 10.6 g/t Including 66 67 1m @ 18.1 g/t 109 110 1m @ 9.1 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-186 42 43 1m @ 6.5 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-187 31 35 4m @ 1.5 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-188 27 31 4m @ 8.3 g/t Including 30 31 1m @ 27.8 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-190 47 52 5m @ 3.4 g/t 1m @ 7.6 g/t Including 47 48 Including 51 52 1m @ 5.1 g/t 114 115 1m @ 2.5 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-191 20 21 1m @ 0.5 g/t 27 29 2m @ 2.4 g/t 35 38 3m @ 1.2 g/t 50 64 14m @ 3.2 g/t Including 50 51 1m @ 5.3 g/t Including 54 55 1m @ 5.5 g/t Including 58 59 1m @ 14.6 g/t Including 62 63 1m @ 5.1 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-192 24 25 1m @ 1.4 g/t 98 99 1m @ 1.5 g/t 105 107 2m @ 4.1 g/t Including 106 107 1m @ 7.1 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-193<50% of assays available ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-195 No significant intervals (53% of assays available) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-196 80 84 4m @ 0.6 g/t 98 100 2m @ 2.2 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RC17-202 60 67 7m @ 4.8 g/t Including 65 67 2m @ 11.0 g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1)All new holes are vertical, through reefs that dip at 25-30 degrees , making the down-hole thicknesses reported here 10-15% longer than true thickness. (2)Assays were previously available for the bottom half of Hole 180, where significant intervals were previously reported. The 21-24m and 45-46m intervals in this hole are reported here for the first time.

Sample analysis procedures and QA/QC protocols

Sample preparation and analytical work for all of the results reported here were carried out by ALS laboratories, with sample preparation done at its lab in Goiania, Goias and 1Kg Leachwell assays at its lab in Lima, Peru; both of these ALS facilities are ISO 9001:2008 and 14001:2004 certified. ALS uses industry-standard analytical methods and have internal QA/QC programs to monitor the reliability of their work. Independently of the labs, TriStar runs its own external QA/QC program, using standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into the sample processing stream at a rate of one per 10 samples.

Update on new Brazilian mining law

On July 25, 2017, Brazilian President Michel Temer signed into law three provisional measures, referred to as MP 789, MP 790 and MP 791, that affect mining projects throughout the country. They take effect immediately, with Congress being allowed a reasonable period of time to review and amend them.

MP 789 addresses taxation and royalty issues; its principal effect on the Castelo de Sonhos project is to increase the government royalty on gold production from 1% to 2%.

MP 790 modernized the country's mining code, parts of which had become inconsistent with other regulations since it was last updated, more than 20 years ago. These changes include: an initiative to align Brazil's reporting codes with international reporting codes such as NI 43-101; the ability to extend the period during which geology and engineering studies can be done; ending the possibility of a mineral concession being claimed if the holder of the rights is late in filing certain reports; specific guidance on mine closure; and changes to the schedule of reporting deadlines. All of these are helpful to TriStar as it works to advance the Castelo de Sonhos project.

"We welcome all of these changes," says Nick Appleyard. "They improve transparency in the regulatory framework, and are designed to relieve companies and the regulators from political pressure. All of this should make it easier and quicker for us to bring Castelo de Sonhos through the feasibility and permitting process, and to construct a successful and profitable mine."

TriStar's Vice-President, R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), is the QP for this press release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this press release.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

