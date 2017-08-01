

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $510 million, or $1.38 per share. This was higher than $235 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $9.59 billion. This was up from $9.16 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $510 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 117.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 122.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $9.59 Bln vs. $9.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



