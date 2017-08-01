TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI)(CSE: MARI.CN)(CNSX: MARI) ("Maricann" or the "Company") a low cost, greenhouse producer of medical cannabis with market leading technological, differentiation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerhard Muller as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Muller is a former audit partner of Ernst & Young's German practice, responsible partner for the Technology, Media & Entertainment sector at Ernst & Young for the Germany, Switzerland, Austria (GSA) region. A Certified Public Auditor and Tax consultant, Mr. Muller studied economics and English in Munich and Manchester (UK). At Ernst & Young, the majority of his clients were companies listed either in Europe or in the US. He left Ernst & Young in 2013 and has been working in his own practice since then. Since July 2017, Mr. Muller is also deputy chair of the Supervisory board of m4e AG, a German listed media company.

"We are pleased to welcome Gerhard to the Board of Directors of the Company. Gerhard's significant experience in international transactions, knowledge of reporting requirements, and business structuring will help to ensure the execution of our strategy and reliability of our reporting," stated Ben Ward, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto with a facility in Langton, Ontario, where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. Maricann, which has federal licences to cultivate, process and distribute cannabis, services a patient base with more than 8,000 total registered patients since inception. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

Maricann Milestones

-- April 2013, Maricann Inc. is founded in Langton, Ontario, a well- established agricultural region in southwestern Ontario -- March 2014, Maricann Inc. obtains its Health Canada licence to cultivate plants -- December 2014, Maricann Inc. obtains its Health Canada licence to sell dried cannabis -- January 2015, first dried cannabis sale -- September 2016, Maricann Inc. earns its Health Canada licence to sell cannabis extracts -- October 2016, first sale of extracted cannabis -- December 2016, Maricann Inc. raises $22.5 million in private capital -- January 2017, commences sale of clones -- February 2017, Maricann Inc. raises $10 million in private capital -- April 20, 2017, Maricann Inc. changes name to Maricann Group Inc. -- April 24, 2017, Maricann Group Inc.'s first day of trading on the CSE -- April 28, 2017, announces Advisory Board of German subsidiary -- May 4, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. secures $42,500,000 non-dilutive debt- free financing for further German expansion -- May 24, 2017, breaks ground on expansion of cultivation facility in Langton, Ontario -- June 12, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. listed on HMMJ ETF -- June 16, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. added to the CSE Composite Index -- Aug.1, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. announces signed letter of intent with McKesson Canada -- Aug. 1, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. announces appointment of Gerhard Muller to Board of Directors

