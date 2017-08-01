

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corporation (TEX) increased its full year adjusted EPS guidance to $1.05 to $1.15. The company said this reflects improved net sales and operating profit guidance. In May, the company projected its full year EPS in the range of $0.80 to $0.95.



Excluding a net after-tax benefit of $47.0 million largely related to the investment in Konecranes shares, income from continuing operations, as adjusted, for the second quarter of 2017 was $49.6 million, or $0.51 per share. This is compared to income from continuing operations, as adjusted, of $60.6 million or $0.55 per share in the second quarter of 2016.



