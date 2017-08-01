Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tableau Software, Inc. - DATA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tableau Software, Inc. ('Tableau' or the 'Company') (NYSE: DATA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tableau and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2015, Tableau reported a sharp deceleration in its license revenue growth, yet increased its guidance for full-year revenue to between $617 and $627 million. On this news, Tableau's share price fell $13.58, or 10.69%, to close at $113.49 per share on July 29, 2015.

On January 7, 2016, Tableau disclosed that Kelly Wright, the Company's Executive Vice President of Sales, would leave the Company by December 31, 2016. On this news, Tableau's share price fell $2.14, or 2.42%, to close at $86.43 on January 8, 2016.

On February 4, 2016, Tableau disclosed that the Company was experiencing slowing revenue. On a related earnings call, the Company's Chief Executive Officer advised investors that 'the competitive dynamic has become more crowded and difficult' for Tableau. On this news, Tableau's share price fell $44.53, or 54.47%, over the following two trading days to close at $37.22 on February 8, 2016.

