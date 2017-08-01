

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $12.2 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $0.96 billion. This was down from $1.03 billion last year.



Quad/Graphics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $12.2 Mln. vs. $1.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 838.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 700% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q2): $0.96 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.8%



