

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $257.88 million, or $1.67 per share. This was higher than $220.60 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $656.91 million. This was up from $623.55 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $257.88 Mln. vs. $220.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -Revenue (Q2): $656.91 Mln vs. $623.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.54 Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 - $6.25



