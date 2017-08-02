

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to fall to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent in the three months prior. Employment is expected to add 0.7 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year after rising 1.2 percent on quarter and 5.7 percent on year in Q1.



Japan will see July results for monetary base and consumer confidence. The base in June was up 17.0 percent on year, while the confidence index score is expected to climb to 43.5 from 43.3 in the previous month.



Australia will provide June figures for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on month and a fall of 11.0 percent on year. That follows the decline of 5.6 percent on month and 19.7 percent on year in May.



Thailand will release July numbers for consumer and producer prices. In June, CPI was up 0.02 percent on month and flat on year, while core CPI added 0.08 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year. PPI fell 0.9 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see June figures for retail sales; in May, sales advanced 0.7 percent on year.



