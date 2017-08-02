SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zebra Technologies Corporation - ZBRA

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zebra Technologies Corporation ("Zebra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zebra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2016, pre-market, Zebra announced the Company's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2016, stating that "first quarter results [were] below . . . expectations, with lower sales and earnings reflecting the continuation of a cautious enterprise spending environment." That same day, in its quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Zebra confirmed that the Company had found defects in its internal controls in 2015 that had impaired its ability to accurately forecast its pretax income and deferred taxes.

On this news, Zebra's share price fell $11.12, or 17.77%, to close at $51.46 on May 10, 2016.

