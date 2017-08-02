Net Asset Value of $28.83 per unit as of June 30, 2017--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

Net asset value at June 30, 2017 was $2,200.6 million, or $28.83 per unit, reflecting a net decrease in net assets of approximately $498.7 million, or $6.53 per common unit during the three months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in net asset value during the period was driven by partners' capital distributions of $(533.9) million, partially offset by an increase in net assets resulting from operations of $35.2 million.

On May 22, 2017, AAA announced a distribution of freely tradeable common shares of Athene to its unitholders. In total 10,767,217 Athene Shares were distributed to AAA unitholders. In addition, AAA Investments, L.P. distributed 849,581 shares to AAA Associates, its general partner, in satisfaction of the Investment Partnership's carried interest and the general partner's equity interest associated with the distribution.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At June 30, 2017, AAA had net assets of $2,200.6 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2017 Gross Asset Value: Cash 0.6 Investment in Athene 2,360.4 Other(1) (160.4) Net Asset Value 2,200.6 Net Asset Value per Unit 28.83 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

____________________________

(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $166.7 million at June 30, 2017.

Financial Report

AAA's interim financial report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership, is available on its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 27 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses (1,097 (1,141 (1,989 (2,386 EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (449 (465 (734 (784 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,546 (1,606 (2,723 (3,170 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on investments 392,283 846,543 Net (decrease) increase in unrealized appreciation of investment (355,497 466,616 (589,533 169,892 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 36,786 466,616 257,010 169,892 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 35,240 465,010 254,287 166,722

Financial Schedule II

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of June 30, 2017 (unaudited) As of December 31,

2016 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. 2,202,882 3,100,641 Other assets 423 202 TOTAL ASSETS 2,203,305 3,100,843 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 480 439 Due to affiliates 2,262 2,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,742 3,267 NET ASSETS 2,200,563 3,097,576 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units outstanding at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016) 1,621,541 1,621,541 Partners' capital distributions (1,694,261 (542,961 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,273,283 2,018,996 NET ASSETS 2,200,563 3,097,576 Net asset value per common unit 28.83 40.58 Market price per common unit 29.25 39.40

Financial Schedule III AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 EXPENSES: Management fees (843 (843 (1,685 (1,685 General and administrative expenses (255 (298 (305 (702 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,098 (1,141 (1,990 (2,387 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments 392,496 847,005 Net (decrease) increase in unrealized

appreciation on investments (351,391 513,337 (563,254 186,903 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 41,105 513,337 283,751 186,903 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 40,007 512,196 281,761 184,516

Financial Schedule IV AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of June 30, 2017 (unaudited) As of December 31, 2016 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1) (cost of $783,961 and $1,178,689 at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) 2,360,365 3,318,347 Cash and cash equivalents 559 2,174 Other assets 12,214 13,677 Due from affiliates 2,262 2,828 TOTAL ASSETS 2,375,400 3,337,026 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 332 374 Due to affiliates 163 295 Loan payable due to affiliates 4,000 4,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,495 4,669 NET ASSETS 2,370,905 3,332,357 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital(2) (236,450 1,006,763 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,607,355 2,325,594 NET ASSETS 2,370,905 3,332,357

(1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 49.6 million and 74.6 million shares of Athene Holding at $47.58 and $44.49 per Athene share at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (2) Partners' capital balance reflects contributions less life-to-date partners' capital distributions.

