

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 15.6 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 465.069 trillion yen.



That followed the 17.0 percent spike in June.



Banknotes in circulation were unchanged at 4.6 percent on year, while coins in circulation were steady at 1.2 percent.



Current account balances surged 19.3 percent on year, including a 17.6 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 4.2 percent on year to 454.544 trillion yen.



