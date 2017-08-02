

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in five consecutive trading days, collecting almost 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. Now at a fresh four-month closing high, the Shanghai Composite Index rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside following mixed economic data and a decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, insurance companies, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index advanced 1961 points or 0.60 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,292.64 after moving as low as 3,273.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 3.37 points or 0.18 percent to end at 1,882.47.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.81 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.91 percent, Bank of China climbed 1.02 percent, Vanke added 0.21 percent, Gemdale gained 0.50 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.80 percent and China life surged 4.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, prompting the Dow to touch a fresh record closing high.



The Dow climbed 72.80 points or 0.3 percent to 21,963.92, while the NASDAQ added 14.81 points or 0.2 percent to 6,362.94 and the S&P 500 rose 6.05 points or 0.2 percent to 2,476.35.



The strength came as traders digested the latest batch of earnings news, with most corporate results beating estimates. But trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report on Friday.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. personal income came in unchanged in June, while real spending was nearly unchanged. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector in July.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday, unable to hold the $50 a barrel mark after a report said OPEC produce rose in June despite the cartel's supply quota plan. Nymex September oil futures ended lower by $1 or 2 percent at $49.16 a barrel.



