

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) most likely Brexit scenario foresees shifting about 4,000 jobs to continental Europe from the U.K. over several years, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank will transfer most of the positions to Frankfurt and Berlin when the U.K. quits the EU. No plans have been finalized and the actual jobs transfer could be higher or lower, depending on the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union, the report said.



Deutsche Bank will probably move about 300 billion euros of balance sheet assets out of London as it books more trades in Frankfurt following Brexit, the report said last month



