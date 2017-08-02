

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) said that IDHIFA or enasidenib was granted approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML or R/R AML with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 or IDH2 mutation as detected by an FDA approved test.



AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow marked by rapid disease progression and is the most common acute leukemia affecting adults with more than 21,000 new cases estimated in the U.S. each year.The majority of patients with AML eventually experience relapse. Relapsed or refractory AML has a poor prognosis.



For 8 to 19 percent of AML patients, the mutated IDH2 enzyme blocks normal blood cell development and results in an overabundance of immature blood cells.



The FDA approval was based on the clinical data from an open-label, single-arm, multicenter, two-cohort clinical trial of adult patients with R/R AML and an IDH2 mutation (Study AG221-C-001, NCT01915498). IDHIFA was approved concurrently with the Abbott RealTimeT IDH2 companion diagnostic test, which is FDA-approved as an aid in identifying AML patients for treatment with IDHIFA.



