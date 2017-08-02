JetSmarter: Making Flying Fun Again

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Far from fun, modern airline travel has become synonymous with tedium, delays, and lost luggage. Others associate it with canceled flights, pilot strikes, and an exhausting journey to the destination. Airlines attempt to rectify the complaints by cutting costs. However, in so doing, travelers end up with three or more connections on a variety of aircrafts in seats that seem perpetually smaller and are no closer to solving the issues. The Fort Lauderdale-based, 'mobile marketplace' company, JetSmarter, has reinvented private air travel and offers not only quality experiences without delays - it offers a new way to fly.

The U.S. Department of Transportation saw airline complaints reach a 15-year high, increasing 30% in 2016 alone. To combat post-merger complaints, cheaper airlines tried to fill the gap, but fell short with a record total of 20,170 complaints lodged last year. The biggest problem for at least 62% of travelers is high airline costs. Uncomfortable seats are loathed by 77% of travelers, another 71% faced additional/hidden baggage fees, and 67% of customers have had negative experiences on canceled or delayed flights.

Private jets, an attractive alternative, are expensive to own and charter. Storage will increase costs and decrease flexibility for flights, neither of which improve customer satisfaction. Shared hangars pose the risk of 'hangar rash' from shuffling aircraft inside tight spaces. Last minute trips are limited, often requiring 24 hours' notice. Geographic restraints hinder the storage options; urban centers boast higher costs and limited space.

This is where the appeal of JetSmarter lies. With its reduced costs and increased flexibility, the company has made private flying a reality for many. While outdated technology inhibits traditional airlines, JetSmarter's all-inclusive app lets members generate their own schedule, alleviate midway stops, and circumvent long security/check-in lines. Message centers offer 24/7 support, and payments are accepted in 132 currencies. Moreover, members enjoy a myriad of benefits including helicopter transfers to bypass traffic, access to location accommodations, and in-flight catering.

Rapid growth is indicative of increasing customer satisfaction. There are many options for travelers who want to use this revolutionary form of air travel. The safety and security of the app helps members search for and book flights at any time, make payments, or connect with other members. Private charters offer flexibility for how, where, and when you fly-you can select your aircraft too. Shared charters let you choose when and where you fly, with invitations sent to other members to join; and even if they don't, the cost does not increase. Spontaneous getaways can be booked all over the world with companion seats for friends and family, when available.

JetSmarter's belief is that movement is key to a better life, and the company has made it their mission to cultivate journeys that result in an increased human experience. Combining mobile technology with a members-only approach, leaders in a variety of industries are connected by way of socially powered travel. With over 45 routes spanning three continents, there is now an on-demand private charter service that encompasses the luxurious lifestyle benefits people deserve, all within minutes.

JetSmarter may offer a number of programs including whole aircraft charters and Public Charters. For whole aircraft charters, JetSmarter will act solely as your agent in arranging the flight. For Public Charter operations, JetSmarter will act as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. Seats obtained under the Public Charter Program are subject to the Public Charter rules contained in 14 CFR 380. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers.

