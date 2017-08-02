Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. - (IPCI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. ('Zebra' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: IPCI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether IntelliPharma and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 26, 2017, IntelliPharma disclosed that the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') voted 22 to 1 against approving IntelliPharma's New Drug Application for Rexista extended release tablets, an opioid painkiller. In addition, the FDA committees voted that Rexista had not demonstrated properties than can be expected to deter abuse by the intravenous route, and that there was insufficient data to support 'inclusion of language regarding abuse-deterrent properties in the product label for the intravenous route of administration.'

On this news, IntelliPharma's share price has fallen as much as $1.19, or 47.6%, during intraday trading on July 27, 2017.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP