

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Securities & Investments Commission said that Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Google have removed over 300 so-called binary trading applications from their online stores after intervention by the Commission.



In March 2017, ASIC conducted a review of various mobile app stores focusing on apps associated with binary options trading.



The review highlighted over 330 apps which were offered to Australians by entities and individuals that appeared to be unlicensed. 63% were offered by binary option issuers and facilitated trading, 25% were from various signal providers and the rest were controlled by introducing brokers or were apps designed to influence people to trade binary options.



In addition to the apparent unlicensed activity undertaken by these apps, ASIC was also concerned about the following behaviour: Many of the mobile app descriptions contained statements which appeared to be misleading about the profitability of trading and the amount of profit that could be made. The majority of these apps failed to outline the risks of trading binary options, with 80% having no risk warning at all. Some apps from introducing brokers made it appear they were the issuer of the binary option and did not clearly inform investors if and how they would be compensated for referral business.



ASIC noted that some binary option review/education sites were merely collecting personal information which could be used for high-pressure cold calling.



ASIC contacted Apple and Google about the apps that were the subject of this surveillance. It was encouraged with the speed both entities removed the relevant apps identified by ASIC from their respective app stores. It also note that Apple recently changed its review guidelines to state that apps that facilitate binary options trading will not be permitted in its app store.



ASIC would also like to remind investors that binary option providers are in control of the pricing for their product and, on reviewing some of the comments that appeared with the apps, it seemed that some investors made money in the demo mode but lost money once they moved to a live trading system.



