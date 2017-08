ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) announced that Jeff Brotman, co-founder and Chairman of the Board, died early this morning.



He died Tuesday morning, the retailer said in a statement. 'The thoughts of Costco's board, management and employees are with Jeff's wife and family,' the company said, without providing additional details.



