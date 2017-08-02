Real estate services firm selects a cloud-based fund and property accounting solution

Deloitte Luxembourg has selected Yardi Voyager® 7S, a cloud-based real estate fund, accounting and property management solution, for its Real Estate Fund Administration business in Europe.

The solution will offer Deloitte's clients a scalable, integrated and end-to-end accounting, reporting and consolidation solution, and is designed to accommodate the evolving needs of Deloitte's high profile and sophisticated client base.

Neal Gemassmer, vice president, international for Yardi, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Deloitte Luxembourg on board as one of our latest clients in an increasingly demanding sector, delivering such a positive impact in the market they serve."

About Deloitte Luxembourg

With over 1900 employees, Deloitte is one of Luxembourg's largest, strongest and oldest professional services firms. Our talented teams serve clients in various industries and we take great pride in our ability to provide quality services in audit, accountancy, tax, financial advisory consulting.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: yardi.com/eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005100/en/

Contacts:

Yardi

Martin Gedny Marketing Manager (Europe Middle East)

+44 (0) 1908 308400

martin.gedny@yardi.com