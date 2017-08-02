

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues from Wall Street, with gains led by technology stocks after Apple reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter overnight. Investors also digested mostly upbeat earnings results from major Asian companies.



The Australian market is declining despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with stocks lower across the board. Weaker commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 26.90 points or 0.47 percent to 5,745.50, off a low of 5,741.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 25.00 points or 0.43 percent to 5,795.60.



In the mining space, BHP Billion is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 2 percent after iron ore prices lost their recent upward momentum overnight. Rio Tinto is slated to report its half-year earnings results later today.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are lower by almost 1 percent each despite gold prices touching new seven-week highs overnight.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are down 1 percent each, while Santos is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.



Yancoal Australia, controlled by China's coal giant Yanzhou, is seeking $2.5 billion in equity funding from investors to buy Coal & Allied from Rio Tinto. The company's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



ResMed reported a 3 percent decline in full-year net income, while its revenue grew 12 percent and the company also raised its quarterly dividend. The company's shares are losing almost 5 percent.



In economic news, Australia will provide June figures for building approvals today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7968, down from US$0.8002 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. A weaker yen and upbeat earnings results from Japanese companies also lifted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 74.64 points or 0.37 percent to 20,060.43, off a high of 20,103.19 earlier.



Tech giant Apple's Japanese suppliers Taiyo Yuden and Murata Manufacturing are both gaining more than 4 percent each, while Alps Electric is rising 3 percent after Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings results overnight.



Among the major exporters, Canon is rising 0.2 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.1 percent, while Sony is losing almost 2 percent despite reporting a surge in first-quarter profit. Toshiba has been relegated to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's second section.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent. Honda is rising almost 4 percent after the automaker reported upbeat earnings results for the first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, JFE Holdings is gaining more than 6 percent and Yaskawa Electric is rising almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Nichirei Corp. is losing more than 4 percent, Teijin is down 4 percent and Sumitomo Electric Industries is declining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 15.6 percent on year in July, coming in at 465.069 trillion yen. That followed the 17.0 percent spike in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. Shanghai and Singapore are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as traders continued to react to the latest batch of earnings news, with most corporate results exceeding analysts' estimates. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report on Friday.



The Dow climbed 72.80 points or 0.3 percent to 21,963.92, the Nasdaq edged up by 14.81 points or 0.2 percent to 6,362.94 and the S&P 500 rose 6.05 points or 0.2 percent to 2,476.35.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and the French CAC 40 Index both climbed by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday, unable to hold the $50 a barrel mark after a report said OPEC produce rose in June despite the cartel's supply quota plan. WTI September oil futures ended lower by $1, or 2 percent, at $49.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



