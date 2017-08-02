One of Europe's largest inspection companies uses field service management to transform customer experience for its 63,000 customers

Vinçotte, one of Europe's largest accredited inspection and certification organisations, is digitizing its end-to-end service processes using the ServiceMax field service management platform. ServiceMax, from GE Digital, is a leader in cloud-based field service management solutions. The board level initiative is part of the company's wider objective to drive €20M efficiency savings by 2020 and transform the customer experience for its 63,000 customers in the Benelux.

Vinçotte inspects, controls and audits installations, systems and manufacturing processes to guarantee their quality, durability and safety, working in industries as diverse as energy, chemistry, steel, real estate, automotive, metal construction, food, the environment, and health. With more than 1,300 inspectors across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, handling more than 275,000 jobs per annum, Vinçotte is partnering with GE Digital to implement out-of-the-box best practices using ServiceMax.

"We want to empower our inspectors to deliver a completely seamless customer experience by driving greater automation across our business," said Luc Verbist, CIO of Vinçotte. "ServiceMax will play a critical role in this by digitizing all of our service related processes, from the initial sales order to work order, planning, scheduling, as well as digitizing the data our inspectors collect right through to the reporting processes. This will not only help drive greater service delivery and better utilization of our inspectors, but also significantly reduce service leakage by understanding what is covered under customer contracts, and capture signatures at the point of execution to accelerate cash flow."

The ServiceMax platform will be deployed throughout Vinçotte on mobile devices in the coming months and is expected to go live by the end of this year.

About Vinçotte

As the leading player in the Benelux countries, with 1,800 employees at the customers' disposal, Vinçotte shows private individuals, self-employed persons, SMEs and multinationals the way to top performance. Sector specialists give advice regarding inspection, certification, conformity assessment and training to over 60,000 customers a year, tailoring to their specific needs. Boasting a 96% customer satisfaction rate, Vinçotte is a reliable partner in which both private individuals and companies put their trust and with which they are happy to enter into an agreement. This led to a €210 million turnover in 2016.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax, a GE Digital company, leads the massive global industry of field service management software an estimated $25 billion market worldwide. The company continues to reimagine and create solutions for the 20 million people globally who install, maintain, and repair machines across dozens of industries as the leading provider of complete end-to-end mobile and cloud-based technology for the sector. ServiceMax goes to every length from joining technicians on service calls to publishing the industry's leading online publication to help customers discover untapped innovation, unleash new revenue streams, drive efficiency, and most importantly delight their end customer. To learn more, please visit www.servicemax.com.

