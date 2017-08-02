TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: QMX) has commenced a High Definition Magnetic Helicopter Survey across the southern portion of its extensive land package in the Val d'Or mining camp, Quebec. This survey will be used to identify and better define prospective structures and additional intrusive features for analysis and future drill targets.

"The magnetic survey will be the most detailed survey undertaken across the 30-kilometer strike length of the Val d'Or Formation. The survey should assist QMX in the evaluation of the relationships between the major, roughly East-West trending, steeply-dipping Manitou, Dunraine and Viscount shear zones; the regional Z-folded stratigraphy of the Val d'Or Formation and potential intrusions. Our current model suggests a strong causal relationship between bends and flexures in the major shear zones and gold mineralization in nearby competent rocks, such as intrusive bodies." stated David Rigg, Senior Vice President Exploration.

To view the map, Val d'Or Mining Camp Property - Current Activities, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/FIG1_QMX1100164.pdf

A High Definition Magnetic Helicopter Survey

QMX Gold continues to take a methodical and systematic approach towards exploration on its extensive land package located in the heart of the Val d'Or mining camp. As part of this process, a 50-meter line spacing High Definition Magnetic Helicopter Survey is planned in the southern portion of QMX Gold's land package. The objective is to identify the location of the gold shear zones, their extensions, and the location of additional plug-like intrusions, which offer potential or are associated with the gold mineralization in the Val d'Or mining Camp. QMX Gold has commissioned Prospectair to complete this survey by means of a cesium sensor installed on a cable towed by the helicopter at an average elevation of 30 m above the ground. Cumulatively, 3,700 line-kilometers of magnetic north-south profiles will be carried out during this campaign. We expect the final results and a completed 3D inversion model with interpretation by the end of August.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. David Rigg, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling on the Bonnefond South Plug and is evaluating its recent discoveries on the Southwestern and Beacon Zones in order to set follow up drill targets. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

