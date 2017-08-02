Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announced today that its half-year financial report at 30 June 2017 is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available under the heading Investor Relations in section Financials Financial results of the Group's website under the following link: www.finance.arkema.com

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801006422/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations :

Sophie Fouillat

Tél.: +33 1 49 00 86 37

E-mail: sophie.fouillat@arkema.com

François Ruas

Tél.: +33 1 49 00 72 07

E-mail: francois.ruas@arkema.com